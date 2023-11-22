LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy has died a week after being struck by gunfire in his home in Lauderhill.

The shooting occurred last week on Northwest 19th Street, right in front of a Boys & Girls Clubs location, following a 911 call reporting a child with a traumatic neck injury, just after 9 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the child suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, with the bullet coming from a neighboring unit.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries after several days of fighting for his life.

As of now, the motive behind the incident remains unknown, and authorities have not identified any suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

