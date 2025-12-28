FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting took place Sunday at a Fort Lauderdale bar, leaving five people injured.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers soon arrived and secured the area. Five injured victims were located, and were taken to a hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, according to officials.

No information was given on the condition of the victims or any information on the suspect by FLPD officials.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and FLPD officials stated that there was currently no threat to the public.

