HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Hollywood put out fierce flames after several shipping containers caught fire.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, about eight containers ignited at Biorganics Skin Therapy on Liberty street and North 20th Avenue, Saturday morning.

The flames consumed the containers and a large pile of trash nearby.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

