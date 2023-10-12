FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and federal investigators announced that 17 BSO deputies were charged in an elaborate cash crime revolving around Paycheck Protection Program loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on Thursday, Tony revealed that in 2021, they were investigating one employee due to policy violations. They then looked at all 5,550 BSO employees to see who had applied for loans.

Once criminal action was discovered, the case was refereed to federal officials.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe, the employees took more than $500,000 from the federal government.

According to Florida Bulldog investigative reporter Dan Christensen, he reported that between 50 and 70 BSO employees will soon be charged with fraud.

Christensen spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard- the word that’s going around at Broward Sheriff’s Office is 50 to 70 employees, mostly deputies, sworn deputies, detention deputies and other employees that are part of a PPP fraud loan investigation and that indictments are coming down,” he said. “Since I wrote the story, I’ve heard it could be as early as tomorrow.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.