HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reopening of a heavily traveled bridge has been pushed back to October.

Officials have been working on the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal in Hollywood since January.

The Department of Transportation said supply chain issues and bad weather have caused delays.

Among the improvements:

A new surface to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The replacement of railings.

Renovations to the bridge tender house.

Upgrades to the electrical and mechanical components.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.