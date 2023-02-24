HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A sailboat struck the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood, leading to the bridge’s closure, but has since been reopened.

On Friday morning, the Hollywood Police Department stated in an Instagram post that the bridge was back open.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a fire boat in the water near the damaged vessel, Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the sailboat crashed at around 8:30 p.m.

The mast of the wedged boat was seen sticking out against the bridge.

According to Hollywood Fire officials, no one was hurt.

It remains unclear how the crash happened or whether the bridge tender was alerted that the boat was coming.

The bridge had been shut down for several months in 2022 to undergo repairs.

