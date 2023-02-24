HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A sailboat struck the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood, leading to the bridge’s closure, but has since been reopened.

On Friday morning, the Hollywood Police Department stated in an Instagram post that the bridge is back open.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a fire boat in the water near the damaged vessel, Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the sailboat crashed at around 8:30 p.m.

The mast of the wedged boat was seen sticking out against the bridge.

According to Hollywood Fire officials, no one was hurt.

Officers were seen diverting traffic away from the bridge. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as the bridge is expected to be closed for several hours.

However, officials said, boats will be able to sail underneath the bridge.

It remains unclear how the crash happened or whether the bridge tender was alerted that the boat was coming.

The bridge was shut down for several months last year to undergo repairs.

