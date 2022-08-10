HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Broward County are ready to repair a bridge in Hollywood following a 7 Investigates report.

Officials with Broward County Public Works on Wednesday said they will fix the Sheridan Street bridge over the Florida Turnpike.

Video from a 7 Investigates story that aired Aug. 2 showed cracking, chunks of concrete missing and exposed rusty rebar under the overpass in both the north and southbound lanes.

Officials said repairs will begin on Aug. 28 and are scheduled to be finished in October barring any delays.

