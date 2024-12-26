DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shed went up in flames Christmas night in Deerfield Beach.

The blaze erupted right next to a house near NE 45th Street and Second Terrace, just after midnight on Thursday.

The shed was completely destroyed, but the house did not appear to sustain external damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

