HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is still praying for answers after a woman is left in a coma after a hit-and-run.

7News reported on April 6 that Onyxia Delinois was out for a run Saturday morning, heading eastbound along Miramar Parkway near 183rd Street, when a driver hit her and took off.

The group of women who were running with Onyxia dialed 911.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” a dispatcher said.

“Um, we are a group of runners and one of our friends is on the side of the road. It seems that she may have gotten hit,” said a female caller.

Delinois was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and has since been in a coma.

“She has very, very serious and critical head injury, said Dr. Andrew Rosenthal. “She underwent brain surgery and since that time she has been in a coma.”

Onyxia’s husband Roosevelt Delinois has been by her side.

“I have not slept at home since this has happened,” said Roosevelt. “Right now from the neck down she has been healing a lot better than she was before but the brain injuries are very severe. So that is going to take a little bit longer to heal.”

At this moment it is a waiting game to see if Onyxia can heal from her head injuries and wake up from her coma.

“She can wake up next week, she can wake up next month, it may take four months, and the doctors are saying she may never wake up but I believe she will,” said Roosevelt.

The family said Onyxia has always had a fighting spirit and Roosevelt said she is in the biggest fight of her life.

“It has been extremely difficult, my wife and I are very close, she is my best friend and I haven’t spoken to her since this has happened, this has been the longest in the almost eight years we have been together that she hasn’t spoken to me,” said Roosevelt. “I speak to her every day.”

For Roosevelt, this has been the hardest few weeks, his wife, and best friend, unable to speak while the person who hit her continues on with their life.

“What if it was someone you know that runs or you run yourself, this can happen to you, this can happen to your family members,” said Roosevelt. ‘Someone knows something, I’m just asking for the community to come out and say something.”

As Onyxia fights, the community is rallying together and will be hosting a 10k run for Onyxia which will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 7 a.m. in Miramar.

“My wife has the biggest fighting spirit that I know, she’s super smart and always determined and always executes, she never lets me down and I’m pretty convinced she will wake up,” said Roosevelt.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover hospital expenses as they rally for Onyxia’s recovery. If you would like to donate click here.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.