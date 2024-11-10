MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, one South Florida non-profit organization is finding ways to give back to the community.

Sharing Bread CCGAM hosted a special Thanksgiving event in Miramar Saturday morning to spread holiday spirit and foster a sense of togetherness.

The non-profit aims to raise awareness of their organization initiatives to positively impact the lives of those in need within the community.

“We organize Turkeys for Thanks giveaway in the community; this is our second edition,” said Vice President Mario Sylvain. “Last year we did it; it was successful, and we tried to do it again this year. So we can help the community gather together, so they can come and share with us the spirit of thanksgiving.”

This year, Sharing Bread was able to give away around 200 turkeys to families in need.

