FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a water advisory in a portion of Fort Lauderdale.

They advised residents on Monday to avoid any water-related recreational activities in a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway south of the East Oakland Park Boulevard bridge.

The advisory stems from an overflow of a nearby sanitary sewer manhole.

The boundaries of the impacted area are between East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 27th Street, and between 30th and 33rd avenues.

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