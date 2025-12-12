FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Fort Lauderdale issued a precautionary water quality advisory following a manhole sanitary sewer overflow.

Officials advise residents to avoid water-related recreational activities in a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway, south of the East Oakland Park Boulevard bridge, as a result of the overflow.

The boundaries of the impacted area are:

North: East Oakland Park Boulevard

South: Northeast 27th Avenue

West: Northeast 30th Avenue

East: Northeast 33rd Avenue

Officials advise residents and visitors to refrain from swimming, fishing, riding a personal watercraft, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any other water-related activities within the advisory area.

The water warning comes one day before boaters set sail along the Intracoastal as part of the 2025 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

Officials said water will be sampled daily in the affected area, and they will lift the advisory once they obtain satisfactory test results.

For more information, contact the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Customer Service Center by calling 954-828-8000, emailing cservice@fortlauderdale.gov, via the FixItFTL app, or online at fortlauderdale.gov/fixitftl.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.