Sewer main break prompts waterway advisory in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a precautionary waterway advisory for a portion of the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale as crews work to repair a sewer main break.

Officials said the 16-inch sewer main ruptured in the area of Southwest First Avenue and Second Street, Saturday.

Crews have located and turned off a valve to isolate the break and stop the flow of discharge from the pipe.

Southwest Second Street remains closed between First and Third avenues while repairs are made.

The areas of the New River impacted by the rupture extend east to the Andrews Avenue Bridge and west to the Southwest Fourth Avenue Bridge.

Officials urge residents to avoid swimming, fishing, riding a personal watercraft, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities within the affected portion of the New River.

Water sampling in the affected area will take place on a daily basis, and the advisory will remain in effect until test results come back clear.

For more information, residents may call the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000, or click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.