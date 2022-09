POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on a sewer line break in Pompano Beach.

It happened Tuesday on Southeast Fifth Court, near South Federal Highway.

Some of the spillage flowed into a nearby canal.

Tap water in that area has not been affected.

