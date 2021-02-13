Several vehicles burglarized at Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes said they are fed up after thieves smashed their way into several vehicles, and they said this is not the first time.

The most recent burglaries at the Woodsdale Oaks complex, located at 2577 NW 49th Ave., took place at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

One resident, who identified herself as Shev, provided 7News with cellphone video showing her car had been ransacked.

“They dig up everything. That’s why we don’t leave anything in here,” she said.

7News cameras captured some of the cars with plastic bags to cover the shattered windows.

Shev said the thieves smashed windows and snatched valuables.

“This is another person’s vehicle that got hit out, another person’s vehicle apart from mine,” she said.

Shev said Saturday’s break-ins ark the first time her car was targeted.

“I’ve been living here for two years now, and we keep complaining to the front office, telling them that we keep having break-ins all the time,” she said, “and yet, still nothing is being done.”

Another resident said being victimized like this over and over is expensive and exhausting.

“I’ve been living here five years. It’s happened before; the news came out. They busted 20 cars,” said the resident. “It’s been ongoing, and I’m tired.”

A third resident learned her car was vandalized from a neighbor.

“My car is underneath her window, and she heard when it got smashed,” she said, “and the person was outside, and she called the police to let them know.”

Shev said she even asked the management of the complex to raise the rent a bit each month to pay for security. She just wants it all to stop.

“We’re living here, paying rent, and we still can’t get any security. We can’t get anyone to help us, to assist us,” she said. “It’s not fair. We’ve worked so hard to have people come and break into our cars.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

