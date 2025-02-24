DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence was seen in the area of a crash near Davie that left two vehicles, including a Fort Lauderdale police cruiser, badly mangled.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a motor accident at the intersection of SR7 and Orange Drive at around 2:15 a.m., Monday.

The eastbound lanes of State Road 7 at Orange Drive were temporarily closed from You-Pull to Orange Drive for investigation.

At least three patients were reportedly taken into the trauma center of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police were also seen taking a man into the hospital in handcuffs.

7News has reached out to the Davie and Fort Lauderdale Police Departments.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the extent of the injuries of those involved, remain unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.