FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vandal busted a window with a chunk of cement, and police said this isn’t the only business he hit.

The windows of several storefronts were broken, and Fort Lauderdale Police hope that footage will lead them to a break in the case.

“He looked crazy, you know, upset,” said Exotic Eyewear owner Panos Sarris.

Over and over a man hurled a block of cement at the security camera outside of the Exotic Eyewear Store on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

The owner of the store told 7News he has no idea why.

“You know, going off on the camera like he had something against the camera,” said Sarris.

Sarris said he realized something had happened when he came to work Tuesday morning and found his camera in pieces. By looking at the video, he discovered that the man didn’t seem to have a car, was carrying a flashlight and started throwing a rock at the Ruth’s Chris Steak House next door.

The restaurant’s window cracked, but the rock never really broke through the windows.

Minutes later, the camera recorded a clear view of his face as he pitched the rock over and over and at some point also hit a window of the Verizon shop next door.

Sarris said he has never seen this man before.

“I don’t think he’s well, you know, in his mind. I don’t think there is anything against him or the restaurant. I think it was just very circumstantial of what happened, you know,” said Sarris. “He’s just a guy, you know, wants to make some damage, pick some kind of you know, fight, damage in you know, one way or another.”

Sarris is thankful, however, that perhaps the man fighting his demons — if that’s what it was — did not hurt anyone.

“You know, I think people get too stressed, go over the verge, so it’s like, it is what it is,” said Sarris.

If you know who this man is, or may have seen him, you are urged to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.