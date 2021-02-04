Several storage units burglarized at SW Miami-Dade facility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves broke into a storage facility in Southwest Miami-Dade during the overnight hours, targeting several units.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the break-in at the Extra Storage Facility near Southwest 135th Avenue and 56th Street, Thursday morning.

It remains unclear how many units the perpetrators broke into or what they stole.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.