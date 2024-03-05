HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Hallandale Police officers and Hollywood Police officers were near the Hollywood-Hallandale Beach city line as they investigated the area due to a possible shooting.

On Tuesday morning, a silver Mustang crashed into a tree along US-1 near Wiley Street, leading Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Police officers to investigate. The car was a total loss as all the airbags were deployed and it had significant front-end damage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the person(s) in the vehicle fled the scene. As a result, Hollywood Police have established a significant perimeter on east Pembroke Road approaching US-1 as they possibly look for suspects in the area. The perimeter extends up between Pembroke Road and Monroe Street on portions of US-1.

One witness said he saw a woman get thrown out of the Mustang and did not realize that she was shot.

“I saw her thrown and collapse and that’s when I went over to help her,” he said. “She was just on the floor. She wasn’t answering back. I saw her choking so I thought she was all right because saw her choking. I was like, ‘All right, she’s breathing because she’s choking,’ but I didn’t know that she was shot prior to that.”

Police have not yet confirmed any details in this incident.

A few blocks around the corner of the aforementioned crime scene was another police investigation involving Hollywood Police. This incident involved a fatal hit-and-run after a vehicle struck a scooter on Pembroke Road between 40th Street and Park Road. As a result, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Pembroke Road are shut down.

It is unclear if these incidents are connected.

Authorities have been contacted for more information on these crime scenes.

