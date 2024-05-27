NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A neighborhood was shutdown due to a police investigation near Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Sunday night in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Eighth Place, which is a Broward County neighborhood in Washington Park.

Officers from Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Broward Sheriff’s deputies were seen in the area.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.