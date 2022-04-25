DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were injured when, police said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near North University Drive and Stirling Road, late Sunday morning.

Some of the victims were taken to the hospital, and others were treated by paramedics at the scene. They are all expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured two SUVs with visible damage as they were towed away.

Police shut down several lanes near the scene of the crash while they investigated. The roadways have since reopened to traffic.

