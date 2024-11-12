HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police located migrants in Hillsboro Beach as they reached the shores of South Florida.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of migrants landing near Hillsboro Beach, Florida.

Officials said the group landed near the Hillsboro Inlet in Hillsboro Beach.

One resident was concerned for their well-being after seeing one man get taken away on a stretcher.

“I assumed that there was somebody in the water, but based on the fact that there’s police located on both sides of the bridge, I thought it was more of a perhaps dangerous situation,” said Vanessa Irvin, who witnessed the migrants.

The Broward Sheriff’s Department and Hillsboro Beach Police Department managed to apprehend several subjects. One, however, is still on the run.

They were last seen inside the Hillsboro Beach Club.

