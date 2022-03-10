WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Six men were taken out of a Wilton Manors home after they overdosed on an unknown substance.

Wilton Manors Police and Fire Department Officials responded to a home at 811 NW 29th Court around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Four of the victims are were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The other two victims are were taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

Police remained on the scene to talk to a few young women who exited the home.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the men are all college students visiting for spring break.

The men began to experiment with drugs, and the drugs may have been laced with fentanyl, said FLFR.

Two of the men initially collapsed, according to fire rescue, and when the other four men attempted to help, they came in contact with the fentanyl and were affected.

