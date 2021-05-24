Several injured after rollover crash on Alligator Alley in West Broward

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Alligator Alley in West Broward County.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes near Mile Marker 35, Monday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD captured an overturned vehicle at the scene.

Investigators said three or four people have suffered injuries. One of them was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes but have since reopened one to traffic.

