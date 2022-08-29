LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill.

Four people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female.

It is not clear whether these were the suspects police had been pursuing by air and land, after four people bailed out of a car and ran into the condo.

A heavy police presence was seen at the residential building where the suspects fled into as tenants waited outside for answers.

“It came through flying,” said a witness.

“I just seen them pulled up,” said another witness. “When they pulled up, the doors opened up, and that’s when I see the police.”

Brittany Ceasar and her family were in their car when the Alfa Romeo sped past.

“They went around us. They sped in, stopped right in front of the complex and jumped out,” she said.

Both Miami-Dade Police and Boca Raton Police were following a blue Alfa Romeo suspected of being involved in separate crimes in their jurisdictions.

MDPD were surveilling the vehicle via helicopter in connection to a residential burglary in the Intercoastal area of Miami-Dade.

Meanwhile, a Boyton Beach detective was following the vehicle westbound on Pembroke Road in an unmarked car in connection to a robbery at the Boca Town Center Mall, Sunday. An employee said he was robbed at gunpoint and took a picture of it.

7Skyforce captured the vehicle speeding throughout Broward County.

Investigators were able to track the car to the Aventura area, where the people inside were suspected of breaking into cars.

One deputy even got involved in a crash trying to get to the pursuit. There were no injuries.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the Lauderhill area with four suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing inside a residential building near Northwest 56th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police assisted in surrounded the building with a perimeter in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 56th Avenue.

SWAT also responded to the scene, along with officers using K-9s to track the men.

Residents of the condo were unable to go into their homes for a period of time while officers investigated.

“It’s disturbing because there’s a lot of kids that live over here. My child lives here. My friend’s children live here,” said a woman. “They in and out of this building, this makes no sense. Y’all youngs men need to get ya’lls life together.”

Two neighborhood schools were placed on lockdown for about two hours as the chaos was coming to an end.

After the men were placed into custody, the residents were able to go back into the building.

At this time, the identities of those in custody have not been released.

Officials continue their investigation.

