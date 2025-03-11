FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major crash in Fort Lauderdale involving at least four vehicles has left nine people hospitalized and roadways closed.

The incident took place on East Las Olas Blvd and Riviera Isle Drive at around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where debris was scattered across the busy roadway.

Nine people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, seven with minor injuries and two with more severe injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the extent of the injuries for those involved, are currently unclear.

Motorists traveling near the area are advised to seek an alternative route.

