FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning.

The cars smashed into each other and a guardrail near Davie Boulevard.

According to FLFR, one person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Paramedics transported this person and several other people to Broward Health Medical Center.

The person who was extricated and another occupant in their vehicle are listed in serious but stable condition.

