A fire that broke out in an apartment in Hollywood claimed the lives of several pets.

7News cameras captured Hollywood Fire Rescue units outside the apartment building along the 1900 block of Rodman Street, early Thursday afternoon.

Officials said one person lives at the home, but there were no people inside at the time the blaze ignited.

Hovever, officials said, there were around 10 dogs inside. Several of the canines did not survive, but investigators did not specify a number.

One dog that was rescued was taken to an animal hospital, and there is another dog that went missing.

The apartment sustained considerable damage, and two other units sustained some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.