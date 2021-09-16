FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is rolling out an incentive program to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, but some cities in the area are prepared to make vaccination a job requirement.

Vaccine mandates are now happening in several South Florida cities.

“Let’s be more understanding of people, and let’s try to educate and provide data and information, but let’s not threaten somebody’s job or livelihood over this issue,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The City of Plantation told all of its employees in a memo that they must have the first vaccine by Sept. 30 and the second shot by Oct. 30, or they’ll be placed on leave without pay.

In Pembroke Pines, all fire department employees must be vaccinated.

Employees in the City of Weston were told to get vaccinated by Sept. 10 or get tested weekly.

The governor talked tough on Monday at a press conference on Monday in Alachua County.

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law,” DeSantis said.

He sent a warning: Mandate vaccines for employees, get ready to face a $5,000 fine per episode.

Although on Thursday, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, he wasn’t clear on how that would happen.

“They’ll be announcing it. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, but the bottom line is firing somebody will result in those kinds of consequences,” DeSantis said.

Broward County announced Wednesday a $500 incentive for those who get the shot.

“If you fail to show us proof of vaccination within that 60 days, the first pay period after those 60 days, you will start being docked $20,” said Broward County Mayor Steven Geller.

“I think offering incentives, providing information and encouraging, I think, is well within their rights, and I think that would be totally appropriate,” DeSantis said. “What’s not appropriate under Florida law is to fire somebody based on this issue.”

