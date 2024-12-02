LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill residents woke up to some damaged cars in the neighborhood after the vehicles erupted in flames overnight.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the car fires at 6850 Landings Drive on Monday morning.

Officials said the fire was accidental. One car erupted in flames, and it spread to neighboring cars, even touching some of the homes nearby.

One neighbor rushed out of her home in the morning to move her vehicle out of the blaze’s pursuit.

“I had to move my car because we didn’t know. It was horrific. It was crazy,” said Alberta Johnson McBride, a resident of the neighborhood. “But it was scary. It was really, really scary.”

Ashes and debris covered the driveway once the fire subsided. The intense flames melted a neighbor’s doorbell and ring camera, alongside blinds behind a window.

“The neighbor who lives right in front of where the cars were, her door was melted. So she had to throw her cat over the balcony,” said Alberta. “I’m assuming she went out the back.”

Neighbors say they are glad no one was hurt.

“It was just crazy,” said Alberta. “It was so much fire. They came and told us we had to leave out the house in the back, out the balcony, just in case it blew up because that’s what it sounded like. But it was crazy. I was hoping to not wake up this morning to yellow tape.”

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the flames. Debris was seen on the ground where the burnt vehicles were parked before being towed away.

