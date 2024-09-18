DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents with students enrolled in Broward County schools may have to find another school for their children to attend by next year, as nine schools in the district are listed to potentially be closed or reconfigured.

This is all apart of Broward County Public Schools “Redefining Our Schools” initiative, which was established to ease the district’s financial burdens due to low enrollment and population changes.

Five schools made the short list to be potentially closed: Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, North Fork Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, Sliver Lakes Elementary in Miramar, Sliver Shores in Miramar, and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach.

The board also has four other schools that could be reconfigured, meaning they could change some of the grade levels, and those include: Coconut Creek Elementary in Coconut Creek, Hollywood Central Elementary in Hollywood, Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, and Pines Middle School in Pembroke Pines.

Up for additional discussion as well is Bennett Elementary in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Cove Elementary in Miramar.

The week began with a series of community meetings to address the possible changes.

“Can we at least, for this first iteration this year, look at these schools, so we can give the time and attention or the board can say, ‘I want you to consider one or two others,'” said Valerie Wanza, BCPS Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer.

“It appears to me to be premature. I would like to see us get through the process of meeting with the community that we have already in place because what we are saying to them is regardless of what you say[…] what it appears to them is ‘these are nine schools we are going to look at,” said school board member, Dr. Jeff Holness.

Schools officials said the schools listed are just recommendations for the time being. Some of the schools on the list can change.

The community meetings are expected to happen throughout the duration of the month. The next one is happening Wednesday at 6.p.m., at Coconut Creek High school to discuss the re-purposing of Coconut Creek Elementary.

Students, families, and staff are invited to attend the community meetings.

For more information on future meetings, click here.

