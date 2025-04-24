FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some U.S. Navy servicemen who are home for Fleet Week are doing their part in an ongoing mission to build homes.

The servicemen and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity worked alongside each other on Thursday to build homes for those in need in Fort Lauderdale.

The project is part of a series of events for Fleet Week, where servicemen have free time at port.

One serviceman told 7News that as long as his efforts helps others, he doesn’t mind putting in some sweat.

“I think it’s a good use of my time, personally. It helps the local community, and while I’m here, I might as well share my generosity the best I can,” said Yancy Baldwin. “I believe more people should use their time to help others.”

To get in touch with the organization in Miami-Dade, call 305-634-3628. For Broward residents, call 954-396-3030.

