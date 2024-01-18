SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sensory solution is available for families who want to experience sporting games and concerts. The Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise is becoming more accessible for fans with special needs.

Sensory kits provided offer noise-canceling headphones, and that’s not all.

According to officials, the purpose of the room is to encourage more families to enjoy public spaces.

“Everything is ‘touch and feel’ and, you know, colors and interactive, it becomes green,” said Chris Barnett, founder of ABA Centers of Florida.

A new room is opening up at the arena.

“We want the vibe of the room to be warm and cozy, and comfortable and de-escalating,” Barnett said.

The goal is to make sure more people can enjoy live events, from concerts to hockey games.

“The idea behind the room is that it allows persons with autism to be more included in events,” he said.

This sensory room is sponsored by the ABA Centers of Florida, an organization that provides therapy for children with autism and other developmental disorders. It is a joint effort with the Florida Panthers.

“I have a daughter who’s on the spectrum, and there are things that our family can’t do all together,” said Barnett. “Us sponsoring these rooms allows for kids like my daughter to now venture off to hockey games or to concerts and to know that, if it becomes too much, there’s a space where I can get centered and get tranquil.”

From lights to textures, Barnett said, “You can shuffle the scene, you can play with it.”

Every employee inside the arena is trained to help guests who want to take a break and disconnect.

“Maybe it doesn’t have to mean the end of their night. Maybe they just need 20 minutes and have a great time with their family,” Barnett said.

And if you don’t feel like this room suits your needs, there are other options available.

“We also have kits that we’ve sponsored, with headphones and other items,” he said. “Fidget spinners that get handed out to those kids and those families free of charge. All they have to do is ask.”

Besides the sensory room and sensory bags, all staff inside the arena will be trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.