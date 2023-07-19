SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Senior residents at an apartment complex in Sunrise said they find themselves stuck in a really difficult spot after the building’s only elevator was suddenly shut down.

Several residents at Sunrise Lakes Phase 4, a 55-and-over community, spoke with 7News on Thursday about their current predicament.

For resident Gloria Sullivan, not having a working elevator is about strategy. She even keeps her grocery shopping to a minimum.

“Every day, I take out the trash, so I don’t have a lot,” she said. “With the elevator not working, I don’t buy as much.”

Resident Herb Meyer said he now has to walk his dog Pee-Chew down four flights of stairs after the elevator was shut down, Wednesday afternoon.

Walking his dog is something Meyer does several times a day, and with a bad knee, it’s not easy.

“Maybe three or four flights a day, and with a bad knee, it’s pretty rough,” said Meyer.

Resident Enrique Perez said he uses the stairs to carry his trash out.

My knees are bad, my back is bad, but I gotta keep on,” he said.

They took the stairs because the building’s one elevator is being replaced, and the process could take weeks or maybe even longer.

Tiffany Crenshaw’s mother-in-law lives on the third floor and had to move out entirely.

“She’s on dialysis three times a week. She has kidney failures, so she cannot take the stairs,” said Crenshaw. “She’s disabled, can’t even make it up one flight.”

The property’s management company said replacing the elevators is a safety issue, and they’ve already completed 16 out of the 23 in the complex.

The management said they had made it clear to residents that they could call staff for help or the county’s non-emergency number.

Crenshaw said she was told that her mother-in-law should look into renting.

“From someone in the association that said, ‘If there’s an issue, then she should get an Airbnb,’ but in looking that up, that’s costing thousands,” said Crenshaw.

For now, Crenshaw said, her mother-in-law is home with her.

Another resident, Lucy, said her father dad is 90 years old. and she’s worried about helping him navigate these stairs for an upcoming doctor’s appointment.

“That makes me a little bit nervous. We have to come down, it’s OK, but coming up, coming back up, it’s – I don’t know, he’s 90,” she said.

As for Meyer and Perez, they said they will keep making the trek until the elevator is up and running again.

Everyone is doing their best and hoping the work in completed quickly.

“It’s a good idea, but it really should be done sufficiently. It should be done within two weeks,” said Lucy. “I don’t know why it takes that long.”

The property’s management company said there is help available for those who need help, they just need to ask.

