SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Senior residents at an apartment complex in Sunrise said they find themselves stuck in their homes because of a broken elevator.

Several residents at Sunrise Lakes Phase 4 on Thursday spoke wuth 7News about their current predicament.

Resident Herb Meyer said he now has to walked his dog Pee-Chew down four flights of stairs after the elevator broke down, Wednesday afternoon.

Walking his dog is something Meyer does several times a day, and with a bad knee, it’s not easy.

“Maybe three or four flights a day, and with a bad knee, it’s pretty rough,” said Meyer.

Resident Enrique Perez said he uses the stairs to carry his trash out and faces similar difficulties.

My knees are bad, my back is bad, but I gotta keep going,” he said.

They took the stairs because the building’s one elevator is being replaced, and the process could take weeks, or maybe even longer.

Tiffany Crenshaw’s mother-in-law lives on the third floor and had to move out.

“She’s on dialysis three times a week. She has kidney failures, so she cannot take the stairs,” said Crenshaw. “She’s disabled, can’t even make it up one flight.”

The property’s management company said replacing the elevators is a safety issue, and they’ve already completed 16 out of the 23

The management said they had made it clear to residents that they could call staff for help or the county’s non-emergency number.

Crenshaw said she was told that her mother-in-law should look into renting.

“From someone in the association that said, if there’s an issue, she should get an Airbnb, but in looking, that up that’s costing thousands,” said Crenshaw.

For now, Cremshaw said, her mother-in-law is staying at her home.

As for Meyer and Perez, they said they will keep making the trek until the elevator is up and running again.

“I don’t feel so bad for myself as I do for other people like him and other people in the building. They can’t do it,” said Meyer.

The property’s management company said there is help available for those who need help, they just need to ask.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.