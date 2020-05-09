Senior community in Plantation holds caravan ahead of Mother’s Day

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A senior living community in Plantation paid tribute to local moms just in time for Mother’s Day.

Members of Covenant Living of Florida on Central Park Drive and West Broward Boulevard set up a parade of cars, Saturday morning, to celebrate the moms that live in the community.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., decorated cars drove through the residency caravan style, as participants waved to their loved ones while practicing social distancing.

