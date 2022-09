DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fight for Florida has brought Senator Marco Rubio to Broward County.

On Thursday, he met with pastors and faith leaders at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Rubio spoke about his Christian beliefs and support of restrictions on abortion.

Come November, he faces Democrat Val Demings.

Recent polls show a tightening in the contest between them.

