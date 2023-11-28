SEMINOLE TRIBE RESERVATION, Fla. (WSVN) — An officer-involved shooting on the Seminole Tribe Reservation has resulted in a suspect in custody.

The incident, which originated from a medical call, unfolded in a commercial area, prompting a search for the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Solomon Eugene Terry.

According to a tribe spokesperson, authorities responded to a call in the parking lot of the Seminole Casino Classic. When an officer arrived on the scene, she found Terry in a parked vehicle.

Terry reportedly tried to use his car as a weapon, forcing the officer to shoot at him once. Despite shots being fired, no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on foot, which triggered a manhunt. Police blocked off a perimeter near a commercial area on tribal land off State Road 7 and Sunset Drive.

About an hour and a half later, 7SkyForce captured the moment Terry was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police car.

Terry is now under arrest for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The mugshot obtained by 7News was from a previous arrest where he was carrying a concealed firearm and resisted arrest.

