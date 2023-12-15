FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an unexpected turn of events, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, hailed as the “Best Show on H2O,” has been canceled this year due to inclement weather.

The annual event in Fort Lauderdale, known as the traditional kickoff to the South Florida Holiday Season, brings together the community and draws visitors from around the world.

South Florida has been hit by wild winds and rounds of rain that are expected to continue into the weekend.

The inclement weather is expected to dominate forecasts throughout mid-December.

Less than a half inch of rain has been recorded in Fort Lauderdale over the last 24 hours. The forecast now calls for up to eight inches of rain through this weekend.



A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory are in effect until 7:00… pic.twitter.com/8kMX1LmXXN — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 14, 2023

Organizers decided to cancel this year’s parade in the interest of safety as adverse weather conditions pose potential risks to participants and spectators.

GALE WARNING for South Florida local waters & HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect for Coastal Broward & Miami-Dade. Rough marine conditions expected through Sunday. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Z7LclBA6db — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 15, 2023

The one-of-a-kind parade showcases a display of beautifully decorated boats of all sizes along a 12-mile route. Organizers have said that the parade brings in over a million viewers in attendance and an economic impact of over $50 million to Broward County.

