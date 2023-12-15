Related
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an unexpected turn of events, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, hailed as the “Best Show on H2O,” has been canceled this year due to inclement weather.
The annual event in Fort Lauderdale, known as the traditional kickoff to the South Florida Holiday Season, brings together the community and draws visitors from around the world.
South Florida has been hit by wild winds and rounds of rain that are expected to continue into the weekend.
The inclement weather is expected to dominate forecasts throughout mid-December.
Organizers decided to cancel this year’s parade in the interest of safety as adverse weather conditions pose potential risks to participants and spectators.
The one-of-a-kind parade showcases a display of beautifully decorated boats of all sizes along a 12-mile route. Organizers have said that the parade brings in over a million viewers in attendance and an economic impact of over $50 million to Broward County.
