HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has added a new tribute to its memorabilia collection, honoring the late Max Osceola Jr., a prominent leader on the Seminole Tribe’s Tribal Council.

Osceola was instrumental in lunching the tribe into its current prosperity through the expansion of the ‘Hard Rock’ brand.

The display features Osceola’s signature leather jacket and cowboy boots, commemorating his significant contributions to the tribe and the casino’s development.

In conjunction with the tribute, the hotel and casino made a donation to Children’s Harbor, a charity dedicated to helping foster children and young mothers in South Florida.

“All of the kids that live in our campus have endured unspeakable trauma: Physical abuse, sexual, abuse, human trafficking,” said Tiffany Dhooge, the President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “It’s our job to come alongside them, meet them where they’re at, and show them what it means to be loved well, to create a space, that helps them wrap their brain around what they’ve been through and move beyond that experience in a place of strength.”

Osceola passed away in October 2020 at the age of 70 due to complications from COVID-19. His legacy continues to inspire and support the community through initiatives like this.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.