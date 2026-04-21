HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has led to extensive traffic backups during the morning commute along the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

A drone camera captured the wreck off the highway, next to the northbound lanes by the Hollywood Boulevard and Pines Boulevard exits, at around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The dfriver of the 18-wheeler appeared to have made a swift turn, causing him to slam into the guardrail. The vehicle almost went into a nearby lake but came to rest right next to the water.

Crews are working to remove all the debris from the highway and the grassy area to the side.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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