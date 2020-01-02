Semi truck knocks down power lines in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi truck ran into a power pole, leading to a loss of electricity for residents in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the area near 2821 NE 18th St., at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to Pompano Beach Police, the driver of the semi truck supposedly punched in the wrong address on his GPS and ended up driving through a neighborhood with narrow streets, which resulted in the truck knocking down the power lines.

Florida Power and Light said that the knockdown of three power poles left 42 homes without electricity. They’re expecting to restore power to those homes by Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported.

7News cameras showed the extent of the damage the downed power lines caused, with palm trees toppling vehicles and wires sprawled across driveways.

Residents spoke about the mess they woke up to.

“I was woken up from the power outage,” resident Ryan Tueton said, “but it wasn’t until a couple minutes later where I guess what I heard was power lines scraping across the roof, but it sounded like thunder or a tornado, and I didn’t really know the extent of the damage until I walked outside and saw the police outside.”

“I woke up and heard a loud bang, like a loud electricity bang,” resident Asif Islam said. “I woke up and then saw the backyard that was completely, like, power lines on the floor, cable outside the front, power line missing, and then, when the cops came, the cops said, ‘Yeah, it was a semi truck from Whole Foods distribution center that came in and wrecked this whole thing.'”

Early indications for the power outage were that the driver was lost, as there is no Whole Foods in the area.

Crews are working to restore power to the homes affected.

