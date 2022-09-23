FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95.

The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck near State Road 84, Friday morning.

Produce from the semi-truck was seen scattered across the street while another car was stuck on a concrete barrier.

It is unclear if anyone involved in this scene was injured.

