Self-proclaimed witch doctor arrested in case of missing Alabama mom

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A self-proclaimed witch doctor has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing mom from Alabama.

U.S. Marshals arrested Shannon Ryan, who claimed he was the last person who saw Leila Cavett, on Saturday.

Ryan, who is also from Alabama and a teacher of witchcraft, according to his Facebook page, posted a video talking about how he was in the center of the missing mom case.

“Why is it you have a missing woman, and the last person that’s seen her, which is me, who talked to the police, you ain’t heard nothing about me,” he said in the Facebook video.

Cavett disappeared in July, and her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in a neighborhood alone in Miramar.

Ryan claimed he had known Cavett for a year or so, and he took her and her son in at one point when she had nowhere to go. He said that he was visiting a student in Hollywood, he got in touch with her.

Cavett allegedly told Ryan that she has gotten a truck.

“I said, ‘Let me buy that truck from you,’” Ryan said. “‘I’m not selling my truck.’ I’m like, ‘Leila, come on, sell me the truck.’”

Ryan said she eventually agreed and started driving down to South Florida. On July 25, the two met up at the parking lot of a Walmart in Hollywood.

“She got in the car with me — boom — and we pulled off, just like I told the police department,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he paid Cavett $3,000 to buy the truck from her, and they made a stop at a RaceTrac gas station close by.

Photos released by the FBI confirmed that Cavett was at the gas station that day.

Ryan then said that the rest of the day was spent eating out and at the beach. Hours later, they returned to the same RaceTrac gas station, where Cavett was last seen.

“It’s some guys in a car that she talking to. Leila got her and her son and got in the car with those guys,” he said.

Ryan said he tried to discourage her from leaving with the men, but she went anyway. Then he waited for Cavett in his car next to her truck, but she never returned.

At some point after leaving and then returning to the truck, he had company.

“Police everywhere, they jumped out ‘Hey, what are you doing? Freeze!” Ryan said.

Ryan took photos of the officers searching his car. He said he answered all of their questions before he left.

“We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know. Everything,” he said.

Ryan has been charged with two counts of lying to a federal officer.

The FBI has not responded to 7News’ request for comment on the case.

