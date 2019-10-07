Security heightened at Tamarac school after online threat

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Security has been stepped up at a Tamarac school after threats were posted on social media.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s regional communications department received word of the threat Sunday night and decided to beef up its presence outside Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured the additional deputies hanging around the school throughout the morning.

BSO’s Real Time Crime Center, which monitors surveillance video across schools in the county, took extra time to keep an eye on cameras inside the threatened school.

“As a proactive measure and to provide a safe and orderly school day, extra safety precautions, including additional police and personnel are on campus,” a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said.

The threat is being investigated by BSO and BCPS’s Special Investigative Unit.

