SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise man working as an armed security guard outside a banquet hall in Sunruse was charged with second-degree murder after shooting a wheelchair-bound man who had been denied entry to a birthday party at the venue, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sunrise Police officers responded to the scene of the shooting outside of the Five Star Banquet Hall at 6072 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers learned that a birthday gathering was being held at the venue and that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Francisco Navarro Sanchez, was working there as armed private security, responsible for ensuring only invited guests were allowed inside.

The victim, identified as Kendrick English, has been confined to a wheelchair since 1995, when he was paralyzed while playing football at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The arrest record states English attempted to enter the banquet hall at the direction of other patrons. Navarro Sanchez denied him entry, prompting a verbal argument. The victim left the area but returned shortly after and again attempted to gain entry. Navarro Sanchez denied him again.

During the second altercation, English called Navarro Sanchez a profanity. Navarro Sanchez then drew a Glock 19 handgun from his holster and fired multiple rounds in the victim’s direction.

Witnesses reported approximately six shots were fired.

After the shooting, the arrest report states, Navarro Sanchez re-holstered the firearm and fled the scene.

English was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, two to the left shoulder, one to the neck and one to the forearm.

Despite life-saving efforts, English later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives contacted Navarro Sanchez by phone, and he agreed to return to the scene, where he was taken into custody on Sunday without incident.

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