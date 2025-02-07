POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach was arrested for allegedly hitting a student.

Ronald Thurston was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse and battery charges after he was accused of hitting a student while on school property.

Parents and students were shocked to learn about the allegation, many of them saying his actions are contrary to what he’s suppose to be doing: ensuring the safety of all students.

“He’s security so he should not be putting his hands on these kids,” said a woman.

“It’s a shame because that’s what they have security guards for, to protect the kids not to harm the kids,” said another woman.

This is not Thurston’s first offense, as a former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy, he was terminated after a use of excessive force against a man he was taking into custody back in April 2020.

After the incident, Broward Sherriff Gregory Tony wrote, in part, “His actions show that he possesses neither the temperament nor the decision-making ability to wear a badge or carry a gun.”

Nearly five years later, Thurston is facing heavy criticism once again as parents and students said they are feeling uneasy about his history and recent actions.

“I’m scared,” said a woman.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that Thurston was a security and is being reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. His new role will not allow him to have direct contact with students.

At this time, details surrounding the allegation are limited and 7News is waiting for the Broward Sheriff’s Office to release more information.

