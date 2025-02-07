POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach was arrested for allegedly hitting a student.

Ronald Thurston was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse and battery charges after he was accused of hitting a student on school property.

This is not Thurston’s first offense, as a former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy, he was terminated after a use of excessive force against a man he was taking into custody back in April 2020.

After the incident, Broward Sherriff Gregory Tony wrote, in part, “His actions show that he possesses neither the temperament nor the decision-making ability to wear a badge or carry a gun.”

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that Thurston was a security and is being reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. His new assignment will not allow him to have direct contact with students.

At this time, details surrounding the allegation are limited and 7News is waiting for the Broward Sheriff’s Office to release more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.