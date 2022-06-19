HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood has been arrested and charged.

Andre Grey went before a Broward County judge on Sunday.

The 44-year-old faces one count of manslaughter. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to Hollywood Police, Grey was working as a security guard for the Publix on Polk Street, near Young Circle, when he shot another man, June 10.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Grey and the victim knew each other and had been in a fight prior to the shooting.

The suspect turned himself in at the Broward County Jail on Saturday.

